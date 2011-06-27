Used 2018 Jeep Compass Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Compass SUV
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,963*
Total Cash Price
$27,412
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,963*
Total Cash Price
$27,412
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,346*
Total Cash Price
$23,742
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,364*
Total Cash Price
$22,447
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,589*
Total Cash Price
$30,433
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,572*
Total Cash Price
$31,728
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,042*
Total Cash Price
$21,584
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,250*
Total Cash Price
$30,865
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,346*
Total Cash Price
$23,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$1,201
|$2,078
|$681
|$2,642
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$169
|$405
|$589
|$690
|$804
|$2,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,486
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,694
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,185
|$878
|$550
|$198
|$4,285
|Depreciation
|$4,994
|$2,137
|$1,908
|$1,732
|$1,591
|$12,362
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,656
|$7,569
|$8,170
|$6,452
|$8,117
|$41,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$1,201
|$2,078
|$681
|$2,642
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$169
|$405
|$589
|$690
|$804
|$2,657
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,486
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,694
|Financing
|$1,474
|$1,185
|$878
|$550
|$198
|$4,285
|Depreciation
|$4,994
|$2,137
|$1,908
|$1,732
|$1,591
|$12,362
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,656
|$7,569
|$8,170
|$6,452
|$8,117
|$41,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$883
|$1,041
|$1,800
|$590
|$2,288
|$6,601
|Repairs
|$146
|$351
|$510
|$597
|$696
|$2,301
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,287
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,026
|$760
|$476
|$172
|$3,711
|Depreciation
|$4,325
|$1,851
|$1,652
|$1,500
|$1,378
|$10,707
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,096
|$6,556
|$7,076
|$5,588
|$7,030
|$36,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$3,904
|Maintenance
|$835
|$984
|$1,701
|$557
|$2,163
|$6,241
|Repairs
|$138
|$332
|$483
|$565
|$658
|$2,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,217
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,387
|Financing
|$1,207
|$970
|$719
|$450
|$162
|$3,509
|Depreciation
|$4,089
|$1,750
|$1,562
|$1,419
|$1,303
|$10,123
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,545
|$6,198
|$6,690
|$5,283
|$6,647
|$34,364
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$1,132
|$1,334
|$2,307
|$756
|$2,933
|$8,461
|Repairs
|$188
|$450
|$654
|$766
|$893
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,650
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,881
|Financing
|$1,637
|$1,316
|$974
|$611
|$220
|$4,757
|Depreciation
|$5,544
|$2,373
|$2,118
|$1,923
|$1,767
|$13,725
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,941
|$8,404
|$9,071
|$7,163
|$9,011
|$46,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,518
|Maintenance
|$1,180
|$1,391
|$2,405
|$788
|$3,058
|$8,821
|Repairs
|$196
|$469
|$682
|$798
|$931
|$3,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,961
|Financing
|$1,707
|$1,372
|$1,016
|$637
|$229
|$4,960
|Depreciation
|$5,780
|$2,474
|$2,208
|$2,005
|$1,842
|$14,309
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,492
|$8,761
|$9,457
|$7,468
|$9,395
|$48,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,754
|Maintenance
|$803
|$946
|$1,636
|$536
|$2,080
|$6,001
|Repairs
|$133
|$319
|$464
|$543
|$633
|$2,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,170
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,161
|$933
|$691
|$433
|$156
|$3,374
|Depreciation
|$3,932
|$1,683
|$1,502
|$1,364
|$1,253
|$9,734
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,178
|$5,960
|$6,433
|$5,080
|$6,391
|$33,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,148
|$1,353
|$2,339
|$766
|$2,974
|$8,581
|Repairs
|$190
|$456
|$664
|$776
|$905
|$2,992
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,673
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,660
|$1,334
|$988
|$619
|$223
|$4,825
|Depreciation
|$5,623
|$2,407
|$2,148
|$1,951
|$1,792
|$13,920
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,125
|$8,523
|$9,199
|$7,264
|$9,139
|$47,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Compass SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$883
|$1,041
|$1,800
|$590
|$2,288
|$6,601
|Repairs
|$146
|$351
|$510
|$597
|$696
|$2,301
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,287
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,026
|$760
|$476
|$172
|$3,711
|Depreciation
|$4,325
|$1,851
|$1,652
|$1,500
|$1,378
|$10,707
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,096
|$6,556
|$7,076
|$5,588
|$7,030
|$36,346
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Jeep Compass in Virginia is:not available
