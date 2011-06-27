  1. Home
Used 2017 Jeep Compass All New Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sport Appearance Plusyes
Quick Order Package 2XAyes
MOPAR Interior Premium Packageyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Packageyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Tech Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
MOPAR Graphics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Angle of departure31.7 degrees
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Height64.6 in.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spitfire Orange Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • White Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Sandstorm, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
215/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
