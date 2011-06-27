  1. Home
Used 2017 Jeep Compass Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.5/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length175.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume124.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Sand Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
