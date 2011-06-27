Used 2017 Jeep Compass Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Compass SUV
Latitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,573*
Total Cash Price
$22,294
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,573*
Total Cash Price
$22,294
Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,142*
Total Cash Price
$19,309
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,947*
Total Cash Price
$17,554
High Altitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,225*
Total Cash Price
$18,256
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,045*
Total Cash Price
$24,751
75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,962*
Total Cash Price
$25,804
75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,684*
Total Cash Price
$25,102
Sport SE 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,142*
Total Cash Price
$19,309
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,809*
Total Cash Price
$23,522
All New Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,781*
Total Cash Price
$19,660
All New Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,975*
Total Cash Price
$21,416
All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,934*
Total Cash Price
$21,943
All New Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,336*
Total Cash Price
$21,065
All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$33,544*
Total Cash Price
$18,432
All New Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,406*
Total Cash Price
$24,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,115
|$1,966
|$667
|$1,166
|$2,465
|$7,379
|Repairs
|$399
|$575
|$674
|$785
|$916
|$3,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,427
|Financing
|$1,199
|$964
|$714
|$447
|$161
|$3,485
|Depreciation
|$4,327
|$1,783
|$1,586
|$1,424
|$1,297
|$10,417
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,993
|$8,156
|$6,594
|$6,862
|$7,968
|$40,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,115
|$1,966
|$667
|$1,166
|$2,465
|$7,379
|Repairs
|$399
|$575
|$674
|$785
|$916
|$3,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,219
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,427
|Financing
|$1,199
|$964
|$714
|$447
|$161
|$3,485
|Depreciation
|$4,327
|$1,783
|$1,586
|$1,424
|$1,297
|$10,417
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,993
|$8,156
|$6,594
|$6,862
|$7,968
|$40,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,703
|$578
|$1,010
|$2,135
|$6,391
|Repairs
|$345
|$498
|$584
|$680
|$793
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,038
|$835
|$618
|$387
|$140
|$3,018
|Depreciation
|$3,748
|$1,544
|$1,374
|$1,233
|$1,123
|$9,022
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,522
|$7,064
|$5,711
|$5,943
|$6,901
|$35,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,754
|Maintenance
|$878
|$1,548
|$525
|$918
|$1,941
|$5,810
|Repairs
|$314
|$453
|$531
|$618
|$721
|$2,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,124
|Financing
|$944
|$759
|$562
|$352
|$127
|$2,744
|Depreciation
|$3,407
|$1,404
|$1,249
|$1,121
|$1,021
|$8,202
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,656
|$6,422
|$5,192
|$5,403
|$6,274
|$31,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$3,904
|Maintenance
|$913
|$1,610
|$546
|$955
|$2,019
|$6,042
|Repairs
|$327
|$471
|$552
|$643
|$750
|$2,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,169
|Financing
|$982
|$789
|$584
|$366
|$132
|$2,854
|Depreciation
|$3,543
|$1,460
|$1,299
|$1,166
|$1,062
|$8,530
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,002
|$6,679
|$5,400
|$5,619
|$6,525
|$33,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$2,183
|$740
|$1,294
|$2,737
|$8,192
|Repairs
|$443
|$639
|$749
|$871
|$1,017
|$3,718
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,585
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,070
|$792
|$496
|$179
|$3,869
|Depreciation
|$4,804
|$1,980
|$1,761
|$1,581
|$1,440
|$11,565
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,205
|$9,055
|$7,321
|$7,618
|$8,846
|$45,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,518
|Maintenance
|$1,291
|$2,276
|$772
|$1,349
|$2,853
|$8,541
|Repairs
|$462
|$666
|$781
|$908
|$1,060
|$3,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,411
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,388
|$1,116
|$826
|$517
|$187
|$4,034
|Depreciation
|$5,008
|$2,064
|$1,836
|$1,648
|$1,501
|$12,057
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,724
|$9,440
|$7,632
|$7,942
|$9,223
|$46,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV 75th Anniversary Edition 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,256
|$2,214
|$751
|$1,313
|$2,776
|$8,308
|Repairs
|$449
|$648
|$759
|$884
|$1,031
|$3,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,350
|$1,085
|$804
|$503
|$182
|$3,924
|Depreciation
|$4,872
|$2,008
|$1,786
|$1,603
|$1,460
|$11,729
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,378
|$9,183
|$7,425
|$7,726
|$8,972
|$45,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,703
|$578
|$1,010
|$2,135
|$6,391
|Repairs
|$345
|$498
|$584
|$680
|$793
|$2,901
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,236
|Financing
|$1,038
|$835
|$618
|$387
|$140
|$3,018
|Depreciation
|$3,748
|$1,544
|$1,374
|$1,233
|$1,123
|$9,022
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,522
|$7,064
|$5,711
|$5,943
|$6,901
|$35,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/17 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,030
|Maintenance
|$1,177
|$2,074
|$704
|$1,230
|$2,601
|$7,785
|Repairs
|$421
|$607
|$712
|$828
|$966
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,506
|Financing
|$1,265
|$1,017
|$753
|$472
|$170
|$3,677
|Depreciation
|$4,565
|$1,881
|$1,674
|$1,502
|$1,368
|$10,991
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,599
|$8,605
|$6,957
|$7,240
|$8,407
|$42,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV All New Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$983
|$1,734
|$588
|$1,028
|$2,174
|$6,507
|Repairs
|$352
|$507
|$595
|$692
|$808
|$2,953
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,259
|Financing
|$1,057
|$850
|$629
|$394
|$142
|$3,073
|Depreciation
|$3,816
|$1,572
|$1,399
|$1,256
|$1,144
|$9,186
|Fuel
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$1,770
|$1,822
|$8,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,695
|$7,193
|$5,815
|$6,051
|$7,027
|$35,781
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV All New Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$888
|$915
|$943
|$971
|$4,580
|Maintenance
|$1,071
|$1,889
|$641
|$1,120
|$2,368
|$7,088
|Repairs
|$383
|$553
|$648
|$754
|$880
|$3,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,171
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,371
|Financing
|$1,152
|$926
|$686
|$429
|$155
|$3,348
|Depreciation
|$4,157
|$1,713
|$1,524
|$1,368
|$1,246
|$10,006
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,560
|$7,835
|$6,334
|$6,592
|$7,654
|$38,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV All New Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$1,098
|$1,935
|$656
|$1,148
|$2,426
|$7,263
|Repairs
|$393
|$566
|$664
|$773
|$901
|$3,296
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,200
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,405
|Financing
|$1,180
|$949
|$703
|$440
|$159
|$3,430
|Depreciation
|$4,259
|$1,755
|$1,561
|$1,401
|$1,276
|$10,253
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$9,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,820
|$8,028
|$6,490
|$6,754
|$7,843
|$39,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV All New Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$874
|$900
|$928
|$955
|$4,505
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$1,858
|$630
|$1,102
|$2,329
|$6,972
|Repairs
|$377
|$544
|$637
|$742
|$865
|$3,164
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,133
|$911
|$674
|$422
|$152
|$3,293
|Depreciation
|$4,088
|$1,685
|$1,499
|$1,345
|$1,225
|$9,842
|Fuel
|$1,735
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,952
|$9,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,387
|$7,706
|$6,230
|$6,484
|$7,529
|$38,336
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV All New Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$922
|$1,625
|$551
|$964
|$2,038
|$6,101
|Repairs
|$330
|$476
|$558
|$649
|$757
|$2,769
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,180
|Financing
|$991
|$797
|$590
|$370
|$133
|$2,881
|Depreciation
|$3,577
|$1,474
|$1,311
|$1,177
|$1,072
|$8,612
|Fuel
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,089
|$6,743
|$5,452
|$5,673
|$6,588
|$33,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Compass SUV All New Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$1,220
|$2,152
|$730
|$1,276
|$2,698
|$8,076
|Repairs
|$436
|$630
|$738
|$859
|$1,002
|$3,665
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,334
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,312
|$1,055
|$781
|$489
|$177
|$3,814
|Depreciation
|$4,736
|$1,952
|$1,736
|$1,558
|$1,419
|$11,401
|Fuel
|$2,010
|$2,070
|$2,132
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,032
|$8,927
|$7,217
|$7,510
|$8,721
|$44,406
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Compass
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Jeep Compass in Virginia is:not available
