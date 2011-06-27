Used 2016 Jeep Compass Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Compass SUV
Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,822*
Total Cash Price
$18,903
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,822*
Total Cash Price
$18,903
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$35,357*
Total Cash Price
$16,372
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,429*
Total Cash Price
$15,479
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,143*
Total Cash Price
$14,884
High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,322*
Total Cash Price
$20,986
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,250*
Total Cash Price
$21,879
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,964*
Total Cash Price
$21,284
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,357*
Total Cash Price
$16,372
75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,072*
Total Cash Price
$19,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,961
|$653
|$1,139
|$1,085
|$2,436
|$7,273
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$767
|$895
|$1,043
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,252
|Financing
|$1,016
|$818
|$606
|$378
|$137
|$2,955
|Depreciation
|$4,625
|$1,866
|$1,642
|$1,455
|$1,307
|$10,895
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,947
|$6,862
|$7,107
|$6,854
|$8,052
|$40,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,961
|$653
|$1,139
|$1,085
|$2,436
|$7,273
|Repairs
|$566
|$658
|$767
|$895
|$1,043
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,044
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,252
|Financing
|$1,016
|$818
|$606
|$378
|$137
|$2,955
|Depreciation
|$4,625
|$1,866
|$1,642
|$1,455
|$1,307
|$10,895
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,947
|$6,862
|$7,107
|$6,854
|$8,052
|$40,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$1,698
|$565
|$987
|$939
|$2,110
|$6,300
|Repairs
|$491
|$570
|$664
|$776
|$903
|$3,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$904
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,085
|Financing
|$880
|$708
|$525
|$328
|$119
|$2,560
|Depreciation
|$4,006
|$1,616
|$1,422
|$1,261
|$1,132
|$9,437
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,348
|$5,943
|$6,156
|$5,937
|$6,974
|$35,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$3,904
|Maintenance
|$1,606
|$535
|$933
|$888
|$1,995
|$5,956
|Repairs
|$464
|$539
|$628
|$733
|$854
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$855
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,025
|Financing
|$832
|$670
|$496
|$310
|$112
|$2,420
|Depreciation
|$3,788
|$1,528
|$1,345
|$1,192
|$1,070
|$8,922
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,783
|$5,619
|$5,820
|$5,613
|$6,594
|$33,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$3,754
|Maintenance
|$1,544
|$514
|$897
|$854
|$1,918
|$5,727
|Repairs
|$446
|$518
|$604
|$705
|$821
|$3,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$822
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$986
|Financing
|$800
|$644
|$477
|$298
|$108
|$2,327
|Depreciation
|$3,642
|$1,469
|$1,293
|$1,146
|$1,029
|$8,579
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,407
|$5,403
|$5,596
|$5,397
|$6,340
|$32,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$5,293
|Maintenance
|$2,177
|$725
|$1,265
|$1,204
|$2,704
|$8,075
|Repairs
|$629
|$730
|$852
|$994
|$1,158
|$4,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,159
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,390
|Financing
|$1,128
|$908
|$673
|$420
|$152
|$3,281
|Depreciation
|$5,135
|$2,071
|$1,823
|$1,616
|$1,451
|$12,096
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,264
|$7,618
|$7,890
|$7,610
|$8,939
|$45,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,518
|Maintenance
|$2,270
|$756
|$1,319
|$1,255
|$2,819
|$8,419
|Repairs
|$656
|$761
|$888
|$1,036
|$1,207
|$4,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,208
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,176
|$947
|$701
|$438
|$159
|$3,421
|Depreciation
|$5,354
|$2,159
|$1,901
|$1,685
|$1,513
|$12,611
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,828
|$7,942
|$8,226
|$7,934
|$9,320
|$47,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$2,208
|$735
|$1,283
|$1,221
|$2,743
|$8,190
|Repairs
|$638
|$741
|$864
|$1,008
|$1,174
|$4,424
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,410
|Financing
|$1,144
|$921
|$682
|$426
|$154
|$3,328
|Depreciation
|$5,208
|$2,101
|$1,849
|$1,639
|$1,471
|$12,268
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,452
|$7,726
|$8,002
|$7,718
|$9,066
|$45,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$876
|$4,129
|Maintenance
|$1,698
|$565
|$987
|$939
|$2,110
|$6,300
|Repairs
|$491
|$570
|$664
|$776
|$903
|$3,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$904
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,085
|Financing
|$880
|$708
|$525
|$328
|$119
|$2,560
|Depreciation
|$4,006
|$1,616
|$1,422
|$1,261
|$1,132
|$9,437
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,348
|$5,943
|$6,156
|$5,937
|$6,974
|$35,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Compass SUV 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,030
|Maintenance
|$2,069
|$689
|$1,202
|$1,144
|$2,570
|$7,674
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$809
|$945
|$1,100
|$4,146
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,072
|$863
|$639
|$399
|$145
|$3,118
|Depreciation
|$4,880
|$1,968
|$1,733
|$1,536
|$1,379
|$11,496
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,605
|$7,240
|$7,499
|$7,232
|$8,496
|$43,072
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Compass
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Jeep Compass in Virginia is:not available
