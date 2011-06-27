  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2015 Jeep Compass
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Jeep Compass Altitude Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,790
See Compass Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,790
on demand 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.5/364.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,790
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Power Value Groupyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
Altitude Edition Quick Order Package 23Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,790
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 230yes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,790
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,790
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camerayes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3260 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length175.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume124.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, vinyl/cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,790
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,790
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,790
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Compass Inventory

Related Used 2015 Jeep Compass Altitude Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles