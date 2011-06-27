  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2015 Jeep Compass
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Jeep Compass Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,795
See Compass Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,795
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Sun/Sound Groupyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2GFyes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Electronics Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,795
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 430Nyes
Dark Slate Gray/Saddle Tan Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
18" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" x 7.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3192 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length175.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume124.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Saddle Tan, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Compass Inventory

Related Used 2015 Jeep Compass Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles