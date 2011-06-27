Used 2015 Jeep Compass Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Compass SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,656*
Total Cash Price
$13,835
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,656*
Total Cash Price
$13,835
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,017*
Total Cash Price
$11,983
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,380*
Total Cash Price
$11,330
Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,476*
Total Cash Price
$15,361
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,288*
Total Cash Price
$10,894
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,113*
Total Cash Price
$16,014
High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,022*
Total Cash Price
$15,578
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,017*
Total Cash Price
$11,983
Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,566*
Total Cash Price
$14,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$860
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$4,430
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,218
|$862
|$2,057
|$2,023
|$6,855
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$3,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$780
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$988
|Financing
|$744
|$598
|$443
|$277
|$100
|$2,163
|Depreciation
|$3,405
|$1,412
|$1,243
|$1,102
|$989
|$8,152
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,562
|$6,378
|$5,880
|$6,968
|$6,867
|$34,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$860
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$4,430
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,218
|$862
|$2,057
|$2,023
|$6,855
|Repairs
|$551
|$638
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$3,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$780
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$988
|Financing
|$744
|$598
|$443
|$277
|$100
|$2,163
|Depreciation
|$3,405
|$1,412
|$1,243
|$1,102
|$989
|$8,152
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,562
|$6,378
|$5,880
|$6,968
|$6,867
|$34,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$813
|$3,837
|Maintenance
|$602
|$1,055
|$747
|$1,782
|$1,752
|$5,938
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$646
|$754
|$879
|$3,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$856
|Financing
|$645
|$518
|$384
|$240
|$87
|$1,873
|Depreciation
|$2,949
|$1,223
|$1,077
|$955
|$857
|$7,061
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,416
|$5,524
|$5,093
|$6,036
|$5,948
|$30,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$683
|$704
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$3,628
|Maintenance
|$569
|$997
|$706
|$1,685
|$1,657
|$5,614
|Repairs
|$451
|$522
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$639
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$809
|Financing
|$609
|$490
|$363
|$227
|$82
|$1,771
|Depreciation
|$2,788
|$1,156
|$1,018
|$903
|$810
|$6,676
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,012
|$5,223
|$4,815
|$5,706
|$5,623
|$28,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Altitude Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$955
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,918
|Maintenance
|$771
|$1,352
|$957
|$2,284
|$2,246
|$7,611
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,097
|Financing
|$826
|$664
|$492
|$307
|$111
|$2,401
|Depreciation
|$3,780
|$1,568
|$1,380
|$1,224
|$1,098
|$9,051
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,506
|$7,081
|$6,528
|$7,737
|$7,624
|$38,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$657
|$677
|$697
|$718
|$739
|$3,488
|Maintenance
|$547
|$959
|$679
|$1,620
|$1,593
|$5,398
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$614
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$778
|Financing
|$586
|$471
|$349
|$218
|$79
|$1,703
|Depreciation
|$2,681
|$1,112
|$979
|$868
|$779
|$6,419
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,742
|$5,022
|$4,630
|$5,487
|$5,407
|$27,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$5,127
|Maintenance
|$804
|$1,410
|$998
|$2,381
|$2,342
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$638
|$738
|$863
|$1,007
|$1,175
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$903
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,144
|Financing
|$861
|$692
|$513
|$320
|$116
|$2,503
|Depreciation
|$3,941
|$1,635
|$1,439
|$1,276
|$1,145
|$9,436
|Fuel
|$1,798
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$9,548
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,911
|$7,382
|$6,806
|$8,066
|$7,948
|$40,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV High Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$4,988
|Maintenance
|$782
|$1,371
|$971
|$2,317
|$2,278
|$7,719
|Repairs
|$621
|$718
|$839
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,300
|Taxes & Fees
|$878
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,113
|Financing
|$838
|$674
|$499
|$312
|$113
|$2,435
|Depreciation
|$3,834
|$1,590
|$1,400
|$1,241
|$1,114
|$9,179
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,912
|$1,969
|$9,288
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,641
|$7,181
|$6,621
|$7,846
|$7,732
|$39,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$813
|$3,837
|Maintenance
|$602
|$1,055
|$747
|$1,782
|$1,752
|$5,938
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$646
|$754
|$879
|$3,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$856
|Financing
|$645
|$518
|$384
|$240
|$87
|$1,873
|Depreciation
|$2,949
|$1,223
|$1,077
|$955
|$857
|$7,061
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,416
|$5,524
|$5,093
|$6,036
|$5,948
|$30,017
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Compass SUV Altitude Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$990
|$4,674
|Maintenance
|$733
|$1,285
|$910
|$2,171
|$2,135
|$7,233
|Repairs
|$582
|$673
|$787
|$918
|$1,071
|$4,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$823
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,043
|Financing
|$785
|$631
|$468
|$292
|$106
|$2,282
|Depreciation
|$3,593
|$1,490
|$1,312
|$1,163
|$1,044
|$8,601
|Fuel
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$1,845
|$8,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,034
|$6,729
|$6,204
|$7,353
|$7,245
|$36,566
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jeep Compass in Virginia is:not available
