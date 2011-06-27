  1. Home
Used 2014 Jeep Compass Latitude Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.5/364.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sun/Sound Groupyes
MOPAR Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Byes
Quick Order Package 2GByes
All Weather Capability Groupyes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Groupyes
MOPAR Chrome Accents Groupyes
MOPAR Electronics Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDyes
MOPAR Katzkin Leather Seatsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camerayes
18" x 7.0" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3345 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length175.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume124.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rugged Brown Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Winter Chill Pearl Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, vinyl/cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
