Used 2014 Jeep Compass Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Compass SUV
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,592*
Total Cash Price
$14,183
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,592*
Total Cash Price
$14,183
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,560*
Total Cash Price
$12,285
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,600*
Total Cash Price
$11,168
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,784*
Total Cash Price
$11,615
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,736*
Total Cash Price
$15,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,558
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,007
|$2,108
|$489
|$2,653
|$7,408
|Repairs
|$667
|$772
|$902
|$1,052
|$1,228
|$4,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$799
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,007
|Financing
|$763
|$613
|$453
|$284
|$103
|$2,217
|Depreciation
|$3,697
|$1,419
|$1,248
|$1,106
|$992
|$8,462
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,690
|$6,556
|$7,536
|$5,839
|$7,971
|$37,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$4,558
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,007
|$2,108
|$489
|$2,653
|$7,408
|Repairs
|$667
|$772
|$902
|$1,052
|$1,228
|$4,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$799
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,007
|Financing
|$763
|$613
|$453
|$284
|$103
|$2,217
|Depreciation
|$3,697
|$1,419
|$1,248
|$1,106
|$992
|$8,462
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,690
|$6,556
|$7,536
|$5,839
|$7,971
|$37,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$997
|$872
|$1,826
|$424
|$2,298
|$6,416
|Repairs
|$578
|$669
|$781
|$911
|$1,064
|$4,002
|Taxes & Fees
|$692
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$872
|Financing
|$661
|$531
|$393
|$246
|$89
|$1,921
|Depreciation
|$3,202
|$1,229
|$1,081
|$958
|$859
|$7,329
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,393
|$5,678
|$6,527
|$5,058
|$6,904
|$32,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$676
|$696
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$3,589
|Maintenance
|$906
|$793
|$1,660
|$385
|$2,089
|$5,833
|Repairs
|$525
|$608
|$710
|$828
|$967
|$3,638
|Taxes & Fees
|$629
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$793
|Financing
|$601
|$483
|$357
|$224
|$81
|$1,746
|Depreciation
|$2,911
|$1,117
|$983
|$871
|$781
|$6,663
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,630
|$5,162
|$5,934
|$4,598
|$6,276
|$29,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$703
|$724
|$746
|$769
|$791
|$3,733
|Maintenance
|$942
|$825
|$1,726
|$400
|$2,173
|$6,066
|Repairs
|$546
|$632
|$738
|$861
|$1,006
|$3,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$654
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$825
|Financing
|$625
|$502
|$371
|$233
|$84
|$1,816
|Depreciation
|$3,027
|$1,162
|$1,022
|$906
|$812
|$6,930
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,935
|$5,368
|$6,171
|$4,782
|$6,527
|$30,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,060
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,118
|$2,341
|$543
|$2,945
|$8,225
|Repairs
|$740
|$857
|$1,001
|$1,167
|$1,363
|$5,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$887
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,118
|Financing
|$847
|$681
|$503
|$316
|$114
|$2,462
|Depreciation
|$4,105
|$1,575
|$1,386
|$1,228
|$1,101
|$9,395
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,758
|$7,278
|$8,367
|$6,483
|$8,849
|$41,736
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Compass
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jeep Compass in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Jeep Compass info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019