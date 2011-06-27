  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Compass
  4. Used 2013 Jeep Compass
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,695
See Compass Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,695
on demand 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)283.5/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,695
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Byes
Altitude Packageyes
Quick Order Package 26Byes
All Weather Capability Groupyes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
Freedom-Drive II Off-Road Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,695
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Smoker's Groupyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDDyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,695
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.5 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure28.5 degrees
Length175.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume124.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Winter Chill Pearl Coat
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,695
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Compass Inventory

Related Used 2013 Jeep Compass Latitude info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles