Used 2011 Jeep Compass Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque141 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Sport Quick Order Package 24Ayes
Latitude Quick Order Package 26Byes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Sport Quick Order Package 26Ayes
Latitude Quick Order Package 24Byes
Sport Quick Order Package 25Ayes
Quick Order Package 2BAyes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 430yes
Media Center 230yes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight4435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure31.4 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
