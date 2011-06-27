  1. Home
Used 2010 Jeep Compass Sport Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.5/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Media Center 430yes
Media Center 230yes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Security and Cargo Convenience Groupyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Tow Prep Groupyes
P215/65R17 OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3222 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure31.4 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Dark Charcoal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Natural Green Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Optic Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
