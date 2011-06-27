  1. Home
Used 2008 Jeep Compass Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,455
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,455
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,455
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,455
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,455
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,455
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3177 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Maximum payload925 lbs.
Angle of departure31.3 degrees
Length173.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Surf Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,455
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/55R18 94T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,455
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,455
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
