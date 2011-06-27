Used 2010 Jeep Commander Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque389 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower357 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 25Hyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear DVD Entertainment System Groupyes
Dark Slate Gray Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room42.0 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
18" x 7.5" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsyes
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
High Intensity Discharge Headlampsyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4936 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.2 degrees
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
