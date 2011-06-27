Used 2010 Jeep Commander Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 26Syes
Quick Order Package 25Syes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4649 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.2 degrees
Maximum payload1310 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height75.6 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
