  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Commander
  4. Used 2010 Jeep Commander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Jeep Commander Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Commander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,575
See Commander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,830
See Commander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,575
See Commander Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG161516
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
full time 4WDyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Center locking differentialnoyesno
descent controlnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg13/19 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.274.3/400.9 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG161516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm389 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l5.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm357 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves121612
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V8V6
cylinder deactivationnoyesno
Valve timingnoVariableno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Quick Order Package 26Syesnoyes
Quick Order Package 25Syesnoyes
Quick Order Package 25Hnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
66 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
276 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesnoyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
wood trim on center consolenoyesno
leather and alloy steering wheelnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
wood trim on dashnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Sun/Sound Groupyesnoyes
Rear DVD Entertainment System Groupnoyesno
Dark Slate Gray Seatsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Front head room42.1 in.40.3 in.42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium leathernoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Rear head room40.2 in.42.0 in.40.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear heater unityesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
heatednoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyesyesyes
Trailer Tow Groupyesnoyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyesyesyes
18" x 7.5" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheelsnoyesno
High Intensity Discharge Headlampsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Front track62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4826 lbs.5119 lbs.4649 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6500 lbs.6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.7.5 cu.ft.7.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.0.42 cd.0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.2 degrees34.2 degrees34.2 degrees
Maximum payload1410 lbs.1290 lbs.1310 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees27.0 degrees27.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.7200 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height75.6 in.75.6 in.75.6 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.109.5 in.109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.74.8 in.74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P245/65R17 tiresyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,575
Starting MSRP
$42,830
Starting MSRP
$31,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Commander InventorySee Commander InventorySee Commander Inventory

Related Used 2010 Jeep Commander info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles