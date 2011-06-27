  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Commander
  4. Used 2009 Jeep Commander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Jeep Commander Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Commander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,505
See Commander Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,505
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,505
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Torque334 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,505
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,505
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,505
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,505
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5119 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.8 degrees
Maximum payload1290 lbs.
Angle of departure27.2 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height72.1 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Exterior Colors
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,505
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,505
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Commander Inventory

Related Used 2009 Jeep Commander Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles