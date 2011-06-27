  1. Home
Used 2009 Jeep Commander Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Commander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,380
See Commander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$41,505
See Commander Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,380
See Commander Inventory
Engine TypeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG161516
Total Seating575
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
full time 4WDyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Center locking differentialnoyesno
descent controlnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg13/18 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.274.3/379.8 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG161516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm334 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l4.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm305 hp @ 5650 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves121612
Base engine typeGasFlex-fuel (ffv)Gas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesnoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
66 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
276 watts stereo outputnoyesno
AM/FM stereonoyesno
auxiliary audio inputnoyesno
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
rear reading lightsyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
front and rear reading lightsnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Front head room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium leathernoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Rear head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsnoyesno
rear heater unitnoyesno
heatednoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Front track62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4826 lbs.5119 lbs.4649 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.6500 lbs.6200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.7.5 cu.ft.36.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.0.42 cd.0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.8 degrees34.8 degrees34.8 degrees
Maximum payload1280 lbs.1290 lbs.1300 lbs.
Angle of departure27.2 degrees27.2 degrees27.2 degrees
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.7200 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height72.1 in.72.1 in.72.1 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.109.5 in.109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.74.8 in.74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Exterior Colors
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P245/65R17 tiresyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Starting MSRP
$41,505
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Commander InventorySee Commander InventorySee Commander Inventory

