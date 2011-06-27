Used 2008 Jeep Commander Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|7
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|full time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Center limited slip differential
|no
|yes
|no
|transmission hill holder
|no
|yes
|no
|Center locking differential
|no
|yes
|no
|descent control
|no
|yes
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|13/18 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/400.9 mi.
|274.3/379.8 mi.
|295.4/400.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|334 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|4.7 l
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|305 hp @ 5650 rpm
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|12
|16
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|no
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|66 watts stereo output
|yes
|no
|yes
|276 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|yes
|no
|auxiliary audio input
|no
|yes
|no
|Boston Acoustics premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|adjustable pedals
|no
|yes
|no
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Front head room
|42.1 in.
|40.3 in.
|42.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.6 in.
|55.6 in.
|55.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Rear head room
|40.3 in.
|42 in.
|40.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|no
|yes
|no
|rear heater unit
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Front track
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74.0 cu.ft.
|68.5 cu.ft.
|74.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4826 lbs.
|5119 lbs.
|4649 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6400 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|6200 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|41.7 cu.ft.
|7.5 cu.ft.
|41.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.42 cd.
|0.42 cd.
|0.42 cd.
|Angle of approach
|34.2 degrees
|34.2 degrees
|34.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1410 lbs.
|1290 lbs.
|1310 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|27.0 degrees
|27.0 degrees
|27.0 degrees
|Length
|188.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|7200 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|8.6 in.
|8.6 in.
|Height
|75.6 in.
|75.6 in.
|75.6 in.
|Wheel base
|109.5 in.
|109.5 in.
|109.5 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|74.8 in.
|74.8 in.
|Rear track
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|62.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P245/65R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,330
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
