Used 2006 Jeep Commander Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Commander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,540
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4783 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1620 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
