Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3224 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Radiant Fire
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Black
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
