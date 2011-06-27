Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3077 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
