Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight2898 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Black
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
