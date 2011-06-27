Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.5/517.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3008 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base119.6 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Radiant Fire
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
