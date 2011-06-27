Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Pioneer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.5/493.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3313 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base119.4 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black
