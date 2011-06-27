  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Comanche
  4. Used 1991 Jeep Comanche
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Jeep Comanche Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length179.2 in.
Curb weight3100 lbs.
Gross weight5365 lbs.
Height63.7 in.
Maximum payload1585.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Black
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Hunter Green Metallic
