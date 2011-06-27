  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Comanche
  4. Used 1991 Jeep Comanche
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Jeep Comanche Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Comanche
Overview
See Comanche Inventory
See Comanche Inventory
See Comanche Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Combined MPG181817
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg16/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Combined MPG181817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l4.0 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 5250 rpm126 hp @ 5250 rpm126 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
Wheel base119.6 in.119.6 in.119.6 in.
Length194.0 in.194.0 in.194.0 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Colorado Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Black
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Khaki Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Black
  • Malibu Yellow
See Comanche InventorySee Comanche InventorySee Comanche Inventory

Related Used 1991 Jeep Comanche info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles