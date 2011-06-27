Used 1990 Jeep Comanche Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|324.0/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|179.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3084 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4850 lbs.
|Height
|63.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1475.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|112.9 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
