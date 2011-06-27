  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Comanche
  4. Used 1990 Jeep Comanche
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Jeep Comanche Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Comanche
Overview
See Comanche Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.2 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Height63.7 in.
Maximum payload1475.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
See Comanche Inventory

Related Used 1990 Jeep Comanche Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles