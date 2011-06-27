  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Comanche
  4. Used 1990 Jeep Comanche
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Jeep Comanche Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Comanche
Overview
See Comanche Inventory
See Comanche Inventory
See Comanche Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/396.0 mi.399.5/517.0 mi.324.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.23.5 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm141 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 5250 rpm121 hp @ 5250 rpm121 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.41.2 ft.41.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.2 in.194.0 in.179.2 in.
Curb weight3084 lbs.3182 lbs.3084 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.4850 lbs.4850 lbs.
Height63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
Maximum payload1475.0 lbs.1475.0 lbs.1475.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.9 in.119.4 in.112.9 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
See Comanche InventorySee Comanche InventorySee Comanche Inventory

Related Used 1990 Jeep Comanche info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles