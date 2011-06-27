  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. 2022 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Jeep Cherokee Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Cherokee
More about the 2022 Cherokee
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/426.6 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower271 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque239 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,000 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Mopar Interior Package +$265
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Quick Order Package 2YGyes
Elite Package +$1,695
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
506 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Tonneau Cover (Fleet) +$145
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tire +$595
Full Size Spare Tire (Fleet) +$295
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,960 lbs.
Gross weight5,500 lbs.
Height66.2 in.
Length182.0 in.
Maximum payload1,000 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.2 in.
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Jeep Cherokee Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates