2022 Jeep Cherokee X Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/426.6 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower271 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque239 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sun and Sound Group +$2,295
Quick Order Package 26Syes
Trailer Tow Group +$995
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Tonneau Cover (Fleet) +$145
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
vinyl/clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,500 lbs.
Maximum payload1,000 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
