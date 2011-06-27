  1. Home
2021 Jeep Cherokee 80th Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,805
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Torque239 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,805
80th Quick Order Package 26Uyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Comfort/Convenience Groupyes
80th Quick Order Package 2YUyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,805
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,805
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Premium Alpine Speaker Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,805
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,805
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Maximum cargo capacity54.7 cu.ft.
Length182.0 in.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.6 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Exterior Colors
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Spitfire Orange Clear Coat
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Sangria Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,805
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,805
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

