  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. 2021 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Jeep Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,030
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/458.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Torque239 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Quick Order Package 2YGyes
Elite Packageyes
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Mopar Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,030
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,030
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,030
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,030
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,030
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Full Size Spare Tire (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Maximum cargo capacity54.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3710 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Exterior Colors
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Slate Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ski Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,030
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,030
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,030
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

