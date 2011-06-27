  1. Home
2021 Jeep Cherokee Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    0%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    2.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Jeep Cherokee Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Limited 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
80th 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
Latitude Lux 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
80th 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
