2020 Jeep Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cherokee SUV
High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,881*
Total Cash Price
$43,067
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,881*
Total Cash Price
$43,067
Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,070*
Total Cash Price
$37,302
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,667*
Total Cash Price
$35,267
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,490*
Total Cash Price
$47,815
Overland 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,894*
Total Cash Price
$49,849
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,292*
Total Cash Price
$48,493
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,070*
Total Cash Price
$37,302
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,686*
Total Cash Price
$45,441
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,872*
Total Cash Price
$37,980
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,878*
Total Cash Price
$41,371
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,064*
Total Cash Price
$33,911
Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,080*
Total Cash Price
$42,389
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,077*
Total Cash Price
$40,693
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,067*
Total Cash Price
$35,607
North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$55,689*
Total Cash Price
$47,136
Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,064*
Total Cash Price
$33,911
Latitude Lux 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,070*
Total Cash Price
$37,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$230
|$899
|$596
|$1,120
|$1,514
|$4,359
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,981
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,189
|Financing
|$2,316
|$1,862
|$1,379
|$862
|$312
|$6,732
|Depreciation
|$10,922
|$2,452
|$2,319
|$2,722
|$2,578
|$20,993
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,208
|$8,110
|$7,560
|$8,449
|$8,553
|$50,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$230
|$899
|$596
|$1,120
|$1,514
|$4,359
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,981
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,189
|Financing
|$2,316
|$1,862
|$1,379
|$862
|$312
|$6,732
|Depreciation
|$10,922
|$2,452
|$2,319
|$2,722
|$2,578
|$20,993
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,208
|$8,110
|$7,560
|$8,449
|$8,553
|$50,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$826
|$856
|$886
|$916
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$199
|$779
|$516
|$970
|$1,311
|$3,775
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,716
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,896
|Financing
|$2,006
|$1,613
|$1,195
|$747
|$271
|$5,831
|Depreciation
|$9,460
|$2,124
|$2,009
|$2,357
|$2,233
|$18,183
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,771
|$7,025
|$6,548
|$7,318
|$7,409
|$44,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,049
|Maintenance
|$188
|$736
|$488
|$917
|$1,240
|$3,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$228
|$544
|$797
|$1,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,622
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,793
|Financing
|$1,897
|$1,525
|$1,129
|$706
|$256
|$5,513
|Depreciation
|$8,944
|$2,008
|$1,899
|$2,229
|$2,111
|$17,191
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,910
|$6,641
|$6,191
|$6,919
|$7,004
|$41,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$255
|$998
|$661
|$1,244
|$1,681
|$4,839
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$309
|$737
|$1,080
|$2,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,200
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,431
|Financing
|$2,572
|$2,067
|$1,531
|$957
|$347
|$7,474
|Depreciation
|$12,126
|$2,723
|$2,575
|$3,022
|$2,862
|$23,307
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,215
|$9,004
|$8,394
|$9,381
|$9,496
|$56,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,144
|$1,183
|$1,225
|$5,723
|Maintenance
|$266
|$1,041
|$689
|$1,297
|$1,752
|$5,045
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$322
|$769
|$1,126
|$2,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,293
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,534
|Financing
|$2,681
|$2,155
|$1,596
|$998
|$362
|$7,792
|Depreciation
|$12,642
|$2,839
|$2,684
|$3,150
|$2,984
|$24,299
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,075
|$9,387
|$8,751
|$9,780
|$9,900
|$58,894
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$1,113
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$259
|$1,012
|$671
|$1,261
|$1,705
|$4,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$313
|$748
|$1,095
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,231
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,465
|Financing
|$2,608
|$2,096
|$1,553
|$971
|$352
|$7,580
|Depreciation
|$12,298
|$2,761
|$2,611
|$3,064
|$2,903
|$23,638
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,502
|$9,132
|$8,513
|$9,514
|$9,631
|$57,292
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$826
|$856
|$886
|$916
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$199
|$779
|$516
|$970
|$1,311
|$3,775
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,716
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,896
|Financing
|$2,006
|$1,613
|$1,195
|$747
|$271
|$5,831
|Depreciation
|$9,460
|$2,124
|$2,009
|$2,357
|$2,233
|$18,183
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,771
|$7,025
|$6,548
|$7,318
|$7,409
|$44,070
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,116
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$243
|$949
|$628
|$1,182
|$1,597
|$4,599
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$293
|$701
|$1,026
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,090
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,310
|Financing
|$2,444
|$1,964
|$1,455
|$910
|$330
|$7,103
|Depreciation
|$11,524
|$2,588
|$2,447
|$2,872
|$2,720
|$22,150
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,212
|$8,557
|$7,977
|$8,915
|$9,025
|$53,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 02/20 (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$813
|$841
|$871
|$902
|$933
|$4,360
|Maintenance
|$203
|$793
|$525
|$988
|$1,335
|$3,844
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,747
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,931
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,642
|$1,216
|$760
|$276
|$5,937
|Depreciation
|$9,632
|$2,163
|$2,045
|$2,400
|$2,274
|$18,514
|Fuel
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$1,770
|$1,822
|$8,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,057
|$7,152
|$6,667
|$7,451
|$7,543
|$44,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$916
|$949
|$982
|$1,016
|$4,749
|Maintenance
|$221
|$864
|$572
|$1,076
|$1,454
|$4,187
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$267
|$638
|$935
|$1,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,903
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$2,103
|Financing
|$2,225
|$1,789
|$1,325
|$828
|$300
|$6,467
|Depreciation
|$10,492
|$2,356
|$2,228
|$2,614
|$2,477
|$20,167
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,491
|$7,791
|$7,263
|$8,117
|$8,217
|$48,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$751
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$3,893
|Maintenance
|$181
|$708
|$469
|$882
|$1,192
|$3,432
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,724
|Financing
|$1,824
|$1,466
|$1,086
|$679
|$246
|$5,301
|Depreciation
|$8,600
|$1,931
|$1,826
|$2,143
|$2,030
|$16,530
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,337
|$6,386
|$5,953
|$6,653
|$6,735
|$40,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$226
|$885
|$586
|$1,103
|$1,490
|$4,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$274
|$654
|$958
|$1,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,950
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,155
|Financing
|$2,280
|$1,833
|$1,358
|$849
|$308
|$6,626
|Depreciation
|$10,750
|$2,414
|$2,283
|$2,679
|$2,538
|$20,663
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$9,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,921
|$7,983
|$7,441
|$8,316
|$8,419
|$50,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$901
|$934
|$966
|$1,000
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$217
|$850
|$563
|$1,058
|$1,430
|$4,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$263
|$628
|$919
|$1,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,872
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$2,069
|Financing
|$2,189
|$1,759
|$1,303
|$815
|$295
|$6,361
|Depreciation
|$10,320
|$2,317
|$2,191
|$2,572
|$2,436
|$19,836
|Fuel
|$1,735
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,952
|$9,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,204
|$7,663
|$7,144
|$7,984
|$8,082
|$48,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$817
|$845
|$875
|$4,088
|Maintenance
|$190
|$743
|$492
|$926
|$1,252
|$3,604
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$230
|$549
|$804
|$1,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,638
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,810
|Financing
|$1,915
|$1,539
|$1,140
|$713
|$258
|$5,566
|Depreciation
|$9,030
|$2,028
|$1,917
|$2,250
|$2,132
|$17,357
|Fuel
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,054
|$6,705
|$6,251
|$6,986
|$7,072
|$42,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$5,411
|Maintenance
|$252
|$984
|$652
|$1,226
|$1,657
|$4,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$304
|$727
|$1,065
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,168
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,396
|Financing
|$2,535
|$2,038
|$1,510
|$944
|$342
|$7,368
|Depreciation
|$11,954
|$2,684
|$2,538
|$2,979
|$2,822
|$22,977
|Fuel
|$2,010
|$2,070
|$2,132
|$2,196
|$2,262
|$10,670
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,928
|$8,877
|$8,275
|$9,248
|$9,362
|$55,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Latitude Lux 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$751
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$3,893
|Maintenance
|$181
|$708
|$469
|$882
|$1,192
|$3,432
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,724
|Financing
|$1,824
|$1,466
|$1,086
|$679
|$246
|$5,301
|Depreciation
|$8,600
|$1,931
|$1,826
|$2,143
|$2,030
|$16,530
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,337
|$6,386
|$5,953
|$6,653
|$6,735
|$40,064
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Cherokee SUV Latitude Lux 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$826
|$856
|$886
|$916
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$199
|$779
|$516
|$970
|$1,311
|$3,775
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,716
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,896
|Financing
|$2,006
|$1,613
|$1,195
|$747
|$271
|$5,831
|Depreciation
|$9,460
|$2,124
|$2,009
|$2,357
|$2,233
|$18,183
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,771
|$7,025
|$6,548
|$7,318
|$7,409
|$44,070
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Jeep Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jeep Compass
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019