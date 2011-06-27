  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. 2019 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,195
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,195
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Cherokee
Learn More
Jeep.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/379.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Torque239 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,195
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Quick Order Package 27Eyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Comfort/Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2ZEyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,195
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,195
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,195
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Uconnect 4 Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,195
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,195
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
vinyl/clothyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Front License Plate Bracketyes
MOPAR Rock Railsyes
17" x 7.5" Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure32.2 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4028 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.9 degrees
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Blue Shade Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Cherokee Inventory

Related 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars