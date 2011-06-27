2019 Jeep Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cherokee SUV
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,581*
Total Cash Price
$43,895
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,581*
Total Cash Price
$43,895
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,275*
Total Cash Price
$38,019
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,977*
Total Cash Price
$34,563
Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,696*
Total Cash Price
$35,946
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,598*
Total Cash Price
$48,734
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$63,176*
Total Cash Price
$50,808
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,457*
Total Cash Price
$49,425
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,275*
Total Cash Price
$38,019
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,589*
Total Cash Price
$46,314
High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,134*
Total Cash Price
$38,711
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,432*
Total Cash Price
$42,167
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,721*
Total Cash Price
$43,204
Overland 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,572*
Total Cash Price
$41,476
Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,126*
Total Cash Price
$36,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$230
|$899
|$596
|$1,120
|$1,514
|$4,359
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,811
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,019
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,899
|$1,405
|$880
|$318
|$6,862
|Depreciation
|$15,038
|$2,361
|$2,234
|$2,620
|$2,480
|$24,733
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,198
|$8,056
|$7,501
|$8,365
|$8,461
|$54,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$954
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$4,944
|Maintenance
|$230
|$899
|$596
|$1,120
|$1,514
|$4,359
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$278
|$664
|$973
|$1,915
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,811
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,019
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,899
|$1,405
|$880
|$318
|$6,862
|Depreciation
|$15,038
|$2,361
|$2,234
|$2,620
|$2,480
|$24,733
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,198
|$8,056
|$7,501
|$8,365
|$8,461
|$54,581
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$826
|$856
|$886
|$916
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$199
|$779
|$516
|$970
|$1,311
|$3,775
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,569
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,749
|Financing
|$2,045
|$1,645
|$1,217
|$762
|$275
|$5,943
|Depreciation
|$13,025
|$2,045
|$1,935
|$2,269
|$2,148
|$21,423
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,227
|$6,977
|$6,497
|$7,246
|$7,328
|$47,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$726
|$751
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$3,893
|Maintenance
|$181
|$708
|$469
|$882
|$1,192
|$3,432
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$523
|$766
|$1,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,426
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,590
|Financing
|$1,859
|$1,495
|$1,106
|$693
|$250
|$5,403
|Depreciation
|$11,841
|$1,859
|$1,759
|$2,063
|$1,953
|$19,475
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,479
|$6,343
|$5,906
|$6,587
|$6,662
|$42,977
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$837
|$866
|$4,049
|Maintenance
|$188
|$736
|$488
|$917
|$1,240
|$3,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$228
|$544
|$797
|$1,568
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,483
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,654
|Financing
|$1,933
|$1,555
|$1,150
|$721
|$260
|$5,619
|Depreciation
|$12,315
|$1,933
|$1,829
|$2,146
|$2,031
|$20,254
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,178
|$6,597
|$6,142
|$6,850
|$6,928
|$44,696
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,059
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$5,489
|Maintenance
|$255
|$998
|$661
|$1,244
|$1,681
|$4,839
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$309
|$737
|$1,080
|$2,126
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,011
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,242
|Financing
|$2,621
|$2,108
|$1,559
|$977
|$353
|$7,618
|Depreciation
|$16,696
|$2,621
|$2,480
|$2,909
|$2,754
|$27,460
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,645
|$8,944
|$8,327
|$9,288
|$9,393
|$60,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,144
|$1,183
|$1,225
|$5,723
|Maintenance
|$266
|$1,041
|$689
|$1,297
|$1,752
|$5,045
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$322
|$769
|$1,126
|$2,217
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,096
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,337
|Financing
|$2,733
|$2,198
|$1,626
|$1,019
|$368
|$7,942
|Depreciation
|$17,406
|$2,733
|$2,586
|$3,033
|$2,871
|$28,628
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,694
|$9,324
|$8,682
|$9,683
|$9,793
|$63,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,074
|$1,113
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$5,567
|Maintenance
|$259
|$1,012
|$671
|$1,261
|$1,705
|$4,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$313
|$748
|$1,095
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,039
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,274
|Financing
|$2,658
|$2,138
|$1,582
|$991
|$358
|$7,726
|Depreciation
|$16,933
|$2,658
|$2,515
|$2,950
|$2,793
|$27,849
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,995
|$9,070
|$8,446
|$9,419
|$9,527
|$61,457
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$826
|$856
|$886
|$916
|$4,282
|Maintenance
|$199
|$779
|$516
|$970
|$1,311
|$3,775
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$241
|$575
|$843
|$1,659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,569
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,749
|Financing
|$2,045
|$1,645
|$1,217
|$762
|$275
|$5,943
|Depreciation
|$13,025
|$2,045
|$1,935
|$2,269
|$2,148
|$21,423
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,227
|$6,977
|$6,497
|$7,246
|$7,328
|$47,275
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,116
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$243
|$949
|$628
|$1,182
|$1,597
|$4,599
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$293
|$701
|$1,026
|$2,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,911
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,131
|Financing
|$2,491
|$2,003
|$1,482
|$929
|$335
|$7,240
|Depreciation
|$15,867
|$2,491
|$2,357
|$2,764
|$2,617
|$26,097
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,422
|$8,500
|$7,914
|$8,827
|$8,927
|$57,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$813
|$841
|$871
|$902
|$933
|$4,360
|Maintenance
|$203
|$793
|$525
|$988
|$1,335
|$3,844
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$245
|$586
|$858
|$1,689
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,597
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,781
|Financing
|$2,082
|$1,674
|$1,239
|$776
|$280
|$6,051
|Depreciation
|$13,262
|$2,082
|$1,970
|$2,311
|$2,187
|$21,812
|Fuel
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$1,770
|$1,822
|$8,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,576
|$7,104
|$6,615
|$7,377
|$7,461
|$48,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$916
|$949
|$982
|$1,016
|$4,749
|Maintenance
|$221
|$864
|$572
|$1,076
|$1,454
|$4,187
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$267
|$638
|$935
|$1,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,740
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,940
|Financing
|$2,268
|$1,824
|$1,349
|$845
|$305
|$6,592
|Depreciation
|$14,446
|$2,268
|$2,146
|$2,517
|$2,383
|$23,760
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,324
|$7,738
|$7,205
|$8,036
|$8,128
|$52,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$939
|$973
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$4,866
|Maintenance
|$226
|$885
|$586
|$1,103
|$1,490
|$4,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$274
|$654
|$958
|$1,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,783
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,988
|Financing
|$2,324
|$1,869
|$1,383
|$866
|$313
|$6,754
|Depreciation
|$14,801
|$2,324
|$2,199
|$2,579
|$2,441
|$24,344
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$9,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,849
|$7,929
|$7,383
|$8,234
|$8,328
|$53,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$901
|$934
|$966
|$1,000
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$217
|$850
|$563
|$1,058
|$1,430
|$4,118
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$263
|$628
|$919
|$1,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,711
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,908
|Financing
|$2,231
|$1,794
|$1,327
|$832
|$300
|$6,484
|Depreciation
|$14,209
|$2,231
|$2,111
|$2,476
|$2,344
|$23,370
|Fuel
|$1,735
|$1,787
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,952
|$9,211
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,975
|$7,612
|$7,087
|$7,904
|$7,994
|$51,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Cherokee SUV Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$817
|$845
|$875
|$4,088
|Maintenance
|$190
|$743
|$492
|$926
|$1,252
|$3,604
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$230
|$549
|$804
|$1,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,497
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,952
|$1,570
|$1,161
|$728
|$263
|$5,673
|Depreciation
|$12,433
|$1,952
|$1,847
|$2,166
|$2,051
|$20,449
|Fuel
|$1,518
|$1,563
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,708
|$8,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,353
|$6,660
|$6,201
|$6,916
|$6,995
|$45,126
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Jeep Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
