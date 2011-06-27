  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,795
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,795
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,795
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,795
SafetyTecyes
Comfort/Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Dyes
Quick Order Package 26Dyes
Quick Order Package 25Dyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 24Dyes
Quick Order Package 23Dyes
Quick Order Package 21Dyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,795
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,795
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,795
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3655 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume158.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles