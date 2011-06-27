Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/474.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 26Myes
Quick Order Package 24Myes
Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Myes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Trailer Tow Preparatoryyes
Measurements
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3655 lbs.
Gross weight5050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume158.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
