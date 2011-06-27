Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cherokee SUV
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,266*
Total Cash Price
$24,882
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$32,493*
Total Cash Price
$19,592
Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,266*
Total Cash Price
$24,882
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,742*
Total Cash Price
$21,551
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$33,793*
Total Cash Price
$20,376
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,815*
Total Cash Price
$27,625
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,765*
Total Cash Price
$28,800
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,465*
Total Cash Price
$28,017
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,742*
Total Cash Price
$21,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$4,780
|Maintenance
|$885
|$381
|$2,041
|$785
|$1,486
|$5,578
|Repairs
|$254
|$603
|$881
|$1,027
|$1,199
|$3,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,339
|$1,076
|$796
|$499
|$180
|$3,890
|Depreciation
|$4,992
|$2,357
|$2,075
|$1,839
|$1,651
|$12,915
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,340
|$7,060
|$8,514
|$6,952
|$7,400
|$41,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$3,764
|Maintenance
|$697
|$300
|$1,607
|$618
|$1,170
|$4,392
|Repairs
|$200
|$475
|$694
|$809
|$944
|$3,122
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,230
|Financing
|$1,054
|$847
|$627
|$393
|$142
|$3,063
|Depreciation
|$3,931
|$1,856
|$1,634
|$1,448
|$1,300
|$10,169
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,929
|$5,559
|$6,704
|$5,474
|$5,827
|$32,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$4,780
|Maintenance
|$885
|$381
|$2,041
|$785
|$1,486
|$5,578
|Repairs
|$254
|$603
|$881
|$1,027
|$1,199
|$3,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,339
|$1,076
|$796
|$499
|$180
|$3,890
|Depreciation
|$4,992
|$2,357
|$2,075
|$1,839
|$1,651
|$12,915
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,340
|$7,060
|$8,514
|$6,952
|$7,400
|$41,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$853
|$878
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$767
|$330
|$1,768
|$680
|$1,287
|$4,831
|Repairs
|$220
|$523
|$763
|$890
|$1,038
|$3,434
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,353
|Financing
|$1,159
|$932
|$690
|$432
|$156
|$3,369
|Depreciation
|$4,324
|$2,042
|$1,797
|$1,593
|$1,430
|$11,186
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,822
|$6,115
|$7,374
|$6,021
|$6,410
|$35,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$737
|$759
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$3,915
|Maintenance
|$725
|$312
|$1,671
|$643
|$1,217
|$4,568
|Repairs
|$208
|$494
|$722
|$841
|$982
|$3,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,096
|$881
|$652
|$409
|$148
|$3,186
|Depreciation
|$4,088
|$1,930
|$1,699
|$1,506
|$1,352
|$10,576
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,286
|$5,781
|$6,972
|$5,693
|$6,060
|$33,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$5,307
|Maintenance
|$983
|$423
|$2,266
|$871
|$1,650
|$6,193
|Repairs
|$282
|$670
|$979
|$1,141
|$1,331
|$4,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,503
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,734
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,194
|$884
|$554
|$200
|$4,319
|Depreciation
|$5,543
|$2,617
|$2,304
|$2,042
|$1,833
|$14,338
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,590
|$7,838
|$9,453
|$7,718
|$8,216
|$45,815
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$441
|$2,362
|$908
|$1,720
|$6,456
|Repairs
|$294
|$698
|$1,020
|$1,189
|$1,388
|$4,589
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,808
|Financing
|$1,549
|$1,245
|$922
|$578
|$209
|$4,503
|Depreciation
|$5,779
|$2,728
|$2,402
|$2,129
|$1,911
|$14,948
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,126
|$8,172
|$9,855
|$8,047
|$8,566
|$47,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,383
|Maintenance
|$997
|$429
|$2,298
|$884
|$1,673
|$6,281
|Repairs
|$286
|$679
|$992
|$1,157
|$1,350
|$4,464
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,524
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,759
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,211
|$897
|$562
|$203
|$4,380
|Depreciation
|$5,621
|$2,654
|$2,337
|$2,071
|$1,859
|$14,542
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,768
|$7,949
|$9,587
|$7,828
|$8,333
|$46,465
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$853
|$878
|$4,140
|Maintenance
|$767
|$330
|$1,768
|$680
|$1,287
|$4,831
|Repairs
|$220
|$523
|$763
|$890
|$1,038
|$3,434
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,353
|Financing
|$1,159
|$932
|$690
|$432
|$156
|$3,369
|Depreciation
|$4,324
|$2,042
|$1,797
|$1,593
|$1,430
|$11,186
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,822
|$6,115
|$7,374
|$6,021
|$6,410
|$35,742
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Jeep Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
