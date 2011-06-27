  1. Home
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/395.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
SafetyTecyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Comfort/Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 8.4 NAVyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
leather/clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
17" x 7.5" Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4028 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.9 degrees
Angle of departure32.2 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height67.8 in.
EPA interior volume158.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
