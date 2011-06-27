  1. Home
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242224
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
on demand 4WDyesyesyes
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic9-speed shiftable automatic
descent controlnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg19/25 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/442.4 mi.300.2/395.0 mi.331.8/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG242224
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6400 rpm184 hp @ 6400 rpm184 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.38.1 ft.37.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Quick Order Package 25Jyesnono
Quick Order Package 24Jyesnono
Quick Order Package 23Jyesnono
Quick Order Package 21Jyesnono
Comfort/Convenience Groupyesyesno
Comfort & Sound Groupyesnono
Trailer Tow Groupyesyesyes
Cold Weather Groupyesnono
Quick Order Package 27Jyesnono
Quick Order Package 26Jyesnono
SafetyTecnoyesyes
Quick Order Package 21Gnonoyes
Quick Order Package 27Gnonoyes
Luxury Groupnonoyes
Quick Order Package 26Gnonoyes
Technology Groupnonoyes
Quick Order Package 25Gnonoyes
Quick Order Package 24Gnonoyes
Quick Order Package 23Gnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Air conditioningyesyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Uconnect 8.4 NAVyesyesyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryesyesyes
Uconnect 8.4yesnono
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyesnono
Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Wireless Charging Padnonoyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
premium clothyesnono
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leather/clothnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.49.9 in.49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyesyesyes
17" x 7.5" Black Painted Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.54.9 cu.ft.54.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3953 lbs.4028 lbs.3953 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.5500 lbs.5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.24.6 cu.ft.24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees29.9 degrees18.9 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees32.2 degrees25.0 degrees
Length182.0 in.182.0 in.182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Height66.2 in.67.8 in.66.2 in.
EPA interior volume158.3 cu.ft.158.3 cu.ft.158.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.107.0 in.106.3 in.
Width73.2 in.74.9 in.73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue/Brown, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue/Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
225/65R17 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
fullsize non-matching spare tirenoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
P245/65R17 tiresnoyesno
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
225/60R18 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,645
Starting MSRP
$31,195
Starting MSRP
$31,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.no5 yr./ 60000 mi.
