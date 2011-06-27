Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
$27,645
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|descent control
|no
|yes
|no
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|no
|yes
|no
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|331.8/442.4 mi.
|300.2/395.0 mi.
|331.8/442.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|15.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|22
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Torque
|171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|171 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|184 hp @ 6400 rpm
|184 hp @ 6400 rpm
|184 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Quick Order Package 25J
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 24J
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 23J
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 21J
|yes
|no
|no
|Comfort/Convenience Group
|yes
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Sound Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cold Weather Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 27J
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 26J
|yes
|no
|no
|SafetyTec
|no
|yes
|yes
|Quick Order Package 21G
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 27G
|no
|no
|yes
|Luxury Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 26G
|no
|no
|yes
|Technology Group
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 25G
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 24G
|no
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23G
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|hands-free entry
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Uconnect 8.4 NAV
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Single Disc Remote CD Player
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Uconnect 8.4
|yes
|no
|no
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|no
|no
|Tonneau Cover
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wireless Charging Pad
|no
|no
|yes
|9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|57.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|41.1 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather/cloth
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.9 in.
|49.9 in.
|49.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17" x 7.5" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Maximum cargo capacity
|54.9 cu.ft.
|54.9 cu.ft.
|54.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3953 lbs.
|4028 lbs.
|3953 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5500 lbs.
|5500 lbs.
|5500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.6 cu.ft.
|24.6 cu.ft.
|24.6 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|18.9 degrees
|29.9 degrees
|18.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|32.2 degrees
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|182.0 in.
|182.0 in.
|182.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Height
|66.2 in.
|67.8 in.
|66.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|158.3 cu.ft.
|158.3 cu.ft.
|158.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|107.0 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|73.2 in.
|74.9 in.
|73.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|225/65R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|All terrain tires
|no
|yes
|no
|P245/65R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|225/60R18 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,645
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|no
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
