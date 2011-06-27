  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,395
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,395
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.0/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Torque239 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower271 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,395
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Heavy Duty Protection Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Myes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,395
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,395
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,395
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Wireless Charging Padyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,395
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,395
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Full Size Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3953 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume130.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,395
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles