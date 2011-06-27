  1. Home
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,495
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,495
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Sport Appearance Plusyes
Quick Order Package 26Ayes
Quick Order Package 24Ayes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,495
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3953 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume130.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Light Brownstone Pearl Coat
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,495
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
