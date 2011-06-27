  1. Home
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Altitude Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,695
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Comfort/Convenience Groupyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Altitude Quick Order Package 21Kyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Altitude Quick Order Package 24Kyes
Altitude Quick Order Package 26Kyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,695
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,695
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Power 8-Way Driver Seatyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,695
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,695
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Compact Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Gross weight5050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume130.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.2 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,695
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
