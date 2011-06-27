Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cherokee SUV
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,224*
Total Cash Price
$20,297
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,224*
Total Cash Price
$20,297
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$32,460*
Total Cash Price
$15,982
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,706*
Total Cash Price
$17,580
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$33,758*
Total Cash Price
$16,621
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,769*
Total Cash Price
$22,535
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,716*
Total Cash Price
$23,494
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,418*
Total Cash Price
$22,854
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,706*
Total Cash Price
$17,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$602
|$1,171
|$203
|$1,789
|$1,684
|$5,450
|Repairs
|$894
|$1,038
|$1,212
|$1,415
|$1,648
|$6,206
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,092
|$878
|$649
|$408
|$146
|$3,172
|Depreciation
|$4,776
|$1,981
|$1,744
|$1,546
|$1,387
|$11,434
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,049
|$7,766
|$6,585
|$8,016
|$7,808
|$41,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$933
|$961
|$991
|$4,672
|Maintenance
|$602
|$1,171
|$203
|$1,789
|$1,684
|$5,450
|Repairs
|$894
|$1,038
|$1,212
|$1,415
|$1,648
|$6,206
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,092
|$878
|$649
|$408
|$146
|$3,172
|Depreciation
|$4,776
|$1,981
|$1,744
|$1,546
|$1,387
|$11,434
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,049
|$7,766
|$6,585
|$8,016
|$7,808
|$41,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$780
|$3,679
|Maintenance
|$474
|$922
|$160
|$1,409
|$1,326
|$4,291
|Repairs
|$704
|$817
|$954
|$1,114
|$1,298
|$4,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$883
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,067
|Financing
|$860
|$691
|$511
|$321
|$115
|$2,498
|Depreciation
|$3,761
|$1,560
|$1,373
|$1,217
|$1,092
|$9,003
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,700
|$6,115
|$5,185
|$6,312
|$6,148
|$32,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$521
|$1,014
|$176
|$1,550
|$1,459
|$4,720
|Repairs
|$774
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,225
|$1,428
|$5,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,174
|Financing
|$946
|$760
|$562
|$353
|$127
|$2,748
|Depreciation
|$4,137
|$1,716
|$1,510
|$1,339
|$1,201
|$9,903
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,570
|$6,727
|$5,704
|$6,943
|$6,763
|$35,706
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$3,826
|Maintenance
|$493
|$959
|$166
|$1,465
|$1,379
|$4,463
|Repairs
|$732
|$850
|$992
|$1,159
|$1,350
|$5,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$918
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,110
|Financing
|$894
|$719
|$531
|$334
|$120
|$2,598
|Depreciation
|$3,911
|$1,622
|$1,428
|$1,266
|$1,136
|$9,363
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,048
|$6,360
|$5,392
|$6,564
|$6,394
|$33,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$5,187
|Maintenance
|$668
|$1,300
|$226
|$1,987
|$1,870
|$6,050
|Repairs
|$993
|$1,152
|$1,345
|$1,571
|$1,830
|$6,891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,245
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,504
|Financing
|$1,213
|$974
|$721
|$453
|$162
|$3,522
|Depreciation
|$5,303
|$2,200
|$1,936
|$1,716
|$1,540
|$12,694
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,267
|$8,622
|$7,311
|$8,900
|$8,669
|$45,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,080
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$5,408
|Maintenance
|$697
|$1,355
|$235
|$2,071
|$1,949
|$6,308
|Repairs
|$1,035
|$1,201
|$1,402
|$1,638
|$1,908
|$7,184
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,298
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,568
|Financing
|$1,264
|$1,016
|$751
|$472
|$169
|$3,672
|Depreciation
|$5,529
|$2,293
|$2,018
|$1,789
|$1,605
|$13,234
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,789
|$8,989
|$7,622
|$9,279
|$9,038
|$47,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,261
|Maintenance
|$678
|$1,318
|$229
|$2,015
|$1,896
|$6,136
|Repairs
|$1,007
|$1,168
|$1,364
|$1,593
|$1,856
|$6,988
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,263
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,526
|Financing
|$1,230
|$988
|$731
|$459
|$164
|$3,572
|Depreciation
|$5,378
|$2,231
|$1,963
|$1,740
|$1,562
|$12,874
|Fuel
|$1,895
|$1,952
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$2,132
|$10,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,441
|$8,744
|$7,415
|$9,026
|$8,792
|$46,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$4,047
|Maintenance
|$521
|$1,014
|$176
|$1,550
|$1,459
|$4,720
|Repairs
|$774
|$899
|$1,049
|$1,225
|$1,428
|$5,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$971
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,174
|Financing
|$946
|$760
|$562
|$353
|$127
|$2,748
|Depreciation
|$4,137
|$1,716
|$1,510
|$1,339
|$1,201
|$9,903
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,570
|$6,727
|$5,704
|$6,943
|$6,763
|$35,706
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Cherokee
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Jeep Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019