Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,495
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Comfort/Convenience Groupyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Quick Order Package 27Eyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Quick Order Package 25Eyes
Technology Groupyes
Leather Interior Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,495
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,495
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
premium clothyes
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Sky Slider Full Open Roofyes
17" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Black Hood Decalyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4044 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.9 degrees
Angle of departure32.2 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height67.8 in.
EPA interior volume130.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Exterior Colors
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Mango Tango Pearl Coat
  • Anvil Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,495
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
