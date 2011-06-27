  1. Home
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.8/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Gyes
Luxury Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Quick Order Package 25Gyes
Quick Order Package 24Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wireless Charging Padyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4044 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.9 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Height66.2 in.
EPA interior volume130.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Indigo Blue/Brown, premium leather
  • Black/Iceland Gray, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue/Brown, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Iceland Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R18 tiresyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
