Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cherokee SUV
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,308*
Total Cash Price
$17,771
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,308*
Total Cash Price
$17,771
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,046*
Total Cash Price
$15,392
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$32,189*
Total Cash Price
$14,553
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$43,641*
Total Cash Price
$19,730
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$30,951*
Total Cash Price
$13,993
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,498*
Total Cash Price
$20,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cherokee SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$906
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$4,666
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$198
|$1,763
|$489
|$1,612
|$5,212
|Repairs
|$944
|$1,092
|$1,278
|$1,490
|$1,736
|$6,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$991
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,224
|Financing
|$956
|$768
|$569
|$356
|$128
|$2,777
|Depreciation
|$4,086
|$1,746
|$1,537
|$1,363
|$1,223
|$9,954
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,688
|$6,502
|$7,922
|$6,554
|$7,640
|$39,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$784
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$4,041
|Maintenance
|$997
|$172
|$1,527
|$424
|$1,396
|$4,514
|Repairs
|$817
|$946
|$1,107
|$1,290
|$1,504
|$5,664
|Taxes & Fees
|$858
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,060
|Financing
|$828
|$666
|$493
|$308
|$111
|$2,406
|Depreciation
|$3,539
|$1,513
|$1,331
|$1,180
|$1,059
|$8,622
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,258
|$5,632
|$6,862
|$5,677
|$6,618
|$34,046
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$763
|$786
|$810
|$3,821
|Maintenance
|$942
|$162
|$1,444
|$400
|$1,320
|$4,268
|Repairs
|$773
|$894
|$1,046
|$1,220
|$1,422
|$5,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$811
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,003
|Financing
|$783
|$629
|$466
|$291
|$105
|$2,274
|Depreciation
|$3,346
|$1,430
|$1,258
|$1,116
|$1,002
|$8,152
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,753
|$5,325
|$6,488
|$5,367
|$6,257
|$32,189
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cherokee SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$220
|$1,957
|$543
|$1,789
|$5,787
|Repairs
|$1,048
|$1,213
|$1,418
|$1,654
|$1,927
|$7,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,100
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,062
|$853
|$632
|$395
|$142
|$3,084
|Depreciation
|$4,536
|$1,939
|$1,706
|$1,513
|$1,358
|$11,052
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,867
|$7,219
|$8,796
|$7,277
|$8,483
|$43,641
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cherokee SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$692
|$713
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$3,674
|Maintenance
|$906
|$156
|$1,388
|$385
|$1,269
|$4,104
|Repairs
|$743
|$860
|$1,006
|$1,173
|$1,367
|$5,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$780
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$964
|Financing
|$753
|$605
|$448
|$280
|$101
|$2,187
|Depreciation
|$3,217
|$1,375
|$1,210
|$1,073
|$963
|$7,838
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,416
|$5,120
|$6,238
|$5,161
|$6,016
|$30,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Cherokee SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$5,401
|Maintenance
|$1,332
|$229
|$2,040
|$566
|$1,865
|$6,033
|Repairs
|$1,092
|$1,264
|$1,479
|$1,724
|$2,009
|$7,569
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,107
|$889
|$659
|$412
|$148
|$3,215
|Depreciation
|$4,729
|$2,021
|$1,779
|$1,577
|$1,416
|$11,522
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,372
|$7,526
|$9,170
|$7,587
|$8,844
|$45,498
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in Virginia is:not available
